Scheduled mantenance outages for 4th – 8th January 2021

By SKELEC,
Basseterre, St. Kitts (4th January, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. Is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 4th – 8th January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.
|DATE
|TIME
|AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
|Tuesday 5th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Camps to Boyds
|Wednesday 6th January 2021
|9:00am-3:00pm
|Camps to Boyds
|Thursday 7th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Keys West
|Friday 8th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Sandy Point, in the vicinity of Charles. E. Mills High School