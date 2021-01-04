Major News

Scheduled mantenance outages for 4th – 8th January 2021

January 4, 2021

By SKELEC,

Basseterre, St. Kitts (4th January, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. Is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 4th – 8th January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

 DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
 Tuesday 5th January 2021 9:00am- 3:00pm  Camps to Boyds 
 Wednesday 6th January 2021 9:00am-3:00pm  Camps to Boyds 
 Thursday 7th January 2021  9:00am- 3:00pm  Keys West
 Friday 8th January 2021 9:00am- 3:00pm  Sandy Point, in the vicinity of Charles. E. Mills High School
