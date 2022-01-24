Schools back in full swing

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre,24th January, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-While countries throughout the world are still struggling to see a return of face to face instructions, thousands of students in St. Kitts & Nevis, as of Monday, 24th January, are once again back in their classrooms, as the second term of the 2021/2022 school year continues.

Minister of Education, Jonel Powell, said his ministry understands the importance of striking a balance between safety and education. He said their efforts are geared towards protecting both students and staff.

The Ministry of Education said it continues to believe that in-person learning is best for students. Therefore, the Ministry of Education will do all in its power to ensure that the nation’s children can learn in safe and healthy environments, said Powell.

In so doing, a number of measures have been introduced.

Education officials have indicated that students are required to remain on campus during the lunch hour and therefore must pack a lunch or partake in the school meals provided or purchase from the school’s cafeteria or canteen.

Minister Powell also disclosed that parents or guardians are required to make an appointment with the principal or teacher prior to visiting their child’s OR ward’s academic institution.

Students who are experiencing flu-like symptoms must remain at home and seek guidance from a medical practitioner at a neighbouring health facility or family doctor prior to their return.

Parents should notify the principal or teacher about his or her child’s or ward’s illness.

School administrators and teachers at all institutions are required to continue the enforcement of the non-pharmaceutical measures given from the onset of the pandemic in 2020,” said Minister Powell.

The new term was officially started two weeks ago, on 10th January, but only Fifth Formers and pre-school children were allowed, in this first phase of the reopening. Now, all other learning institutions at all levels, have resumed operations.

Photo: Students at Verchild’s High School

Photo: courtesy EMU