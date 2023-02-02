Second murder in less than one week

By My Vue News.com Staff Reporter

Thursday, 2nd February, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-It has not been the type of start that many residents of St. Kitts expected for the new year, but unfortunately the reality of two murders in less than one week is what citizens are currently dealing with, after Wednesday night’s killing at a popular eatery.

It was around 9:00 pm when news started circulating about a shooting incident at Uncle T’s fast-food restaurant on Cayon Street in Central Basseterre, on Wednesday, 1st February, 2023. It is believed though that the actual shooting may have occurred sometime earlier.

Investigations so far have revealed that 30-year-old Sylvester Crossley of Half Way Tree went into the business establishment and, while waiting, he was accosted by a lone, masked gunman who shot him several times about the body then fled the scene.

The District Medical Officer pronounced Crossley dead and the police crime scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit.

His body could be seen on the floor, between the chairs and tables, in a pool of blood.

The killing is said to have taken place in the presence of other customers who were at the restaurant at the time. Images received by this media house from the scene suggest that the victim was shot in the upper part of his body.

The sound of gunshots and the attack on the victim also sent customers in the restaurant, scampering for their lives, said some reports.

In addition to this unfortunate development, several other shooting incidents have also been recorded in various parts of St. Kitts in recent days.

These, and other concerns, have led to top level meetings between the Police High Command and the Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrence Drew, who is also Prime Minister.

This latest incident comes on the heels of last Friday’s (27th January,2023), early morning discovery of a body of a young man, found in the trunk of a vehicle, in the Earle Morne’s area of East Basseterre. His body had multiple bullets and it is believed that the actual killing took place the night before, on Thursday, 26th January.

The two cases seem to be linked, based on reports being circulated.