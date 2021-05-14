Sensitization and education of youth will be key to fire prevention

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 14, 2021 (SKNIS): Sensitization and education of the Federations’ youth will play a critical role in fire prevention going forward, with St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services supporting youth education and training. On the May 12, 2021 edition of “Working For You”, both guests Mr. Rommel Williams, Fire Sub-Station Officer Level II and Mr. Timothy Martin, Fire Sub-Station Officer, expressed the importance of youth sensitization in fire prevention.



“Some of these fires are lit by children… We have to continue teaching these children to ensure that we equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to take over. That’s why we are training them; we are hoping our youths will use the information so that when it’s their time to take over, they will do a better job than we did,” said Officer Rommel Williams.



A major tool used by St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services to attract and engage youth participation is its annual Summer Safety Programme, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been cancelled over the last two years and will most likely not be held this year either.



“We would have made an investment into the children and we would have seen the fruits of our labour. There are many instances where parents would say I know what I know because my child came home and taught me, by that we see youths helping to spread the message of fire safety. The programme has not died, but due to the COVID-19 situation we are unable to hold it but hopefully going forward we will bring it back to continue our sensitization efforts in hopes of curtailing especially the wild land fires,” said Officer Rommel Williams.



Fire Officer Timothy Martin gave loud praise to Ret. Fire Officer Mrs. Natalie Fough for the instrumental role she played in the conceptualization and implementation of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Summer Safety Programme and how it has helped with the significant reduction of fires started by children and prank calls.



Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris officially opened St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Basic Recruit Training Programme on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Basseterre Fire Station in Newtown. The training programme will see 15 new Cadet Fire Officers being trained to help bolster the ranks of St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services.

Featured Photo – Children participate in a SKNFRS Summer Safety Programme