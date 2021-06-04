Seoul National University and IICA promote the inclusion of digital technologies in agriculture in Latin America and the Caribbean

San Jose, 4 June 2021 (IICA) – With the intention to promote initiatives in Latin America and the Caribbean aimed at fueling a “green recovery” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Seoul National University Global Research & Development Business Center (GRC) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) signed an alliance to promote the benefits of digital technology in agriculture.

In keeping with the new agreement, the first phase of the collaboration will be aimed at sharing capacities and experiences in technology and digitalization with small and medium-scale producer organizations and driving the analysis of environmental variables using the Internet of Things (IoT) and geospatial analysis methodologies.

During the initial phase of the alliance, the projects will be funded through the Green Climate Fund’s Readiness Program, under which IICA and Seoul National University have implementation commitments in countries across Latin America.

“We are excited and ready to develop new alliances, especially with countries like South Korea and with Seoul National University, because we are completely committed to modernizing agriculture and the rural sector by emphasizing science and technology. All alliances are important, but even more so those whose actions are able to improve the quality of life in rural areas”, stated Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA.

“We are committed to the idea that the Americas have a past, a present, and a future tied to agriculture and the transformation of agrifood systems, which will only be possible by incorporating science and technology”, added the director of the hemisphere’s specialized agency in rural and agricultural development.

“Seventy years ago in Korea, we created a transformation platform and started by building the university. Now, that platform will not only be available to Korea, but to the entire world, and especially to our friends in Latin America and the Caribbean”, stated Dr. Junseok Hwang, Director of GRC.

“Agriculture is human civilization’s most important infrastructure and its importance will be even greater once we all understand this element at a global level. The future and transformation are not simple; we must work together on the elements that enable us to achieve them”, added Dr. Junseok Hwang.

IICA and Seoul National University Global Research & Development Business Center will offer assistance to farmers in Latin America and Caribbean on topics such as digital extension services, blockchain, big data, renewable energy, controlled environment agriculture, and 3D printing applied to the agriculture sector.