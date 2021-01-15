Major News

Serbian Scholarship Opportunity

January 15, 2021

By SKNIS,

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for scholarships to pursue Undergraduate, Master’s and Doctoral level studies in Serbia.

The scholarship covers free tuition, a monthly stipend of 15,000 dinars, free accommodation, compulsory health insurance and a resident visa. Applicants should be under the age of 21 years to qualify for an Undergraduate scholarship, Under 25 for a Master’s scholarship, and Under 35 for a Doctoral scholarship.

Additional information can be obtained from the Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) at Government Headquarters. Telephone 467-1323.

Applications must be submitted to the HRMD before midday on January 22, 2021.

