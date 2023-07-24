Seven selected to take on King Astro

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 24th July 2023, (My Vue News.com)-The stage has been set for what many are hoping will be a keenly contested Senior Calypso Monarch Competition, for Culturama 49, in Nevis.

The final roster of calypsonians, selected to vie against reigning Monarch, King Astro, was selected on Sunday night, 23rd July, 2023, when the Semi-finals was hosted at the David Freeman Center of Excellence, Gingerland.

The seven (7) strong line-up includes Hollywood, Dis N Dat, Nutsy, Murray, Sookie, Baker and Invincible.

Empress Lyric will be the alternate if any of the finalists are unable to attend.

The reigning King is Astro. He will have a tough challenge defending his title on Friday, 4th August, at the Cultural Complex in Charlestown.