Severance payments to be made next week

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 9th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – As the date for the 37th Anniversary of political independence approaches for St. Kitts & Nevis, (on 19th September), a number of citizens are earmarked to receive much needed stimulus package payments from the federal government, to help ease their financial burden, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the height of the Coronavirus, the government has been rolling out a suite of social benefits to help Kittitians and Nevisians, including severance payment to workers who lost their jobs and others with reduced income.

One specific measure facilitated by the Social Security Board has been the payment of up to EC$1,000 for those still employed but at reduced salaries and wages.

For those severed from their jobs, Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, revealed that some 11 Million Dollars have so far been provided by the Federal Government, to the severance fund, to facilitate settlement of legitimate claims.

Harris indicated that 1,158 claims on the fund have been received, as of 4th September, 2020.

And while the Prime Minister called on citizens to be patient, as the the payments are rolled out, he gave the assurance that “all lawful claims will be settled, but not all can be settled at the same time.”

Speaking on Tuesday night, 8th September, 2020, during his weekly television program, Dr. Harris indicated that the Department of Labour has begun processing the payments.

He also disclosed that the Labour Department is scheduled to begin processing severance claims by next week, and some employees will be receiving their payments at that time.In addition, said the Finance Minister, during the course of this month, the Social Security Board will make a special payment to unemployed registered workers, who are not in receipt of any state inflows, such as severance payments.

Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Main photo: Social security building, Bay Road, Basseterre