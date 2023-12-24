Shareholders of The Bank of Nevis Limited paid interim dividend

(Charlestown)-The Bank of Nevis Limited, an emerging leader in the financial sector with 38 years of proven excellence, has officially declared an interim dividend for its shareholders.

This decision, reached during a decisive Board of Directors meeting on December 13, 2023, establishes an interim dividend of $0.075 per share.

Shareholders on record as of December 13, 2023, will be beneficiaries of this dividend, reflecting the Bank’s financial performance for the fiscal year concluding on June 30, 2023.

The interim dividend, a testament to the Bank’s ongoing success, was disbursed on December 19, 2023.