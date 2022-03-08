Shenseea creates Billboard history

– Becomes first local female artiste to land on four Billboard charts simultaneously

Kevin Jackson

Jamaica Observer Writer

As her fans await her highly anticipated debut album, Alpha, Shenseea is once again showing dominance on the Billboard charts. This after her collaboration with 21 Savage landed on four charts in recent weeks.

R U That (featuring 21 Savage), the second single from her album, debuted at number thirty-seven on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, number twenty-five on Rap Airplay, number thirty-four on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and number thirty-six on Rhythmic Airplay Top 40.

This makes the Trending Gyal artiste the first female act from Jamaica to enter four Billboard charts simultaneously as lead artiste.

Several female artistes from Jamaica have entered multiple Billboard charts throughout the years, but none has ever debuted on four in the same week.

As it relates to the competitive Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, aside from Shenseea, only six other female artistes from Jamaica have made an impact on that chart.

90s dancehall veteran Patra had four entries on the chart. Family Affair hit number 26 in 1993, Worker Man worked its way to number 21 in 1994, Pull Up to the Bumper hopped to number 34 in 1995 and Scent of Attraction with Aaron Hall sizzled at number 39 in 1996.

Photo: Shenseea.

Shenseea’s debut album Alpha will be released on March 11.