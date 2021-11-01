Short-lived escape-What was he thinking?

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 1st November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-He is now back in police custody but his short escape remains a mystery and begs many questions.

He was serving a prison sentence of only 30 days, but yet, Alphonso Thompson of West Farm thought it best to make a run for it while being treated at the Joseph N France General Hospital in West Basseterre.

It was on 22nd October, 2021, just a few days ago, when Thompson was sentenced to 30 days for the crime of making use of threatening language.

One week after being sentenced, on 29th October, the West Farm man was taken to hospital and while there as a patient, thought it best to escape.

With only another three weeks to go, Thompson decided that he had had enough of prison life and decided to end his short term prematurely.

But he did not manage to enjoy his freedom for long, because 2 days after he escaped, he surrendered to the police.

As a consequence, instead of lawfully walking out the prison gates in a few weeks, it is likely that he would now have to serve a much longer period if he is charged and convicted for escaping lawful custody.

Thompson’s actions have left many to ask, what was he thinking?