‘Silver bells’ for Koffee

BY KEVIN JACKSON

Observer writer

KOFFEE earned her fourth British Phonographic Industry (BPI) certification for the year with W featuring Gunna, on December 3.

The song is certified silver for sales in excess of 200,000 in the United Kingdom.

Released by Columbia Records in November 2019, W peaked at number 82 on the British charts. The song enjoyed ample rotation locally where it entered several charts.

Koffee’s previous BPI certifications were for Rapture, Toast and Repeat.

Rapture, the title track from her Grammy-winning EP, was certified silver in August while Toast, which also charted on the British and Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, was certified gold for sales of more than 400,000 in January.

Repeat, a collaboration with British rapper J Hus, was certified silver in February. The song was released in January 2020 and is Koffee’s highest-charting single to date in the United Kingdom, having stalled at number 21. The song hit number 64 in Ireland.

Featured Image – Koffee