Simmonds’ autobiography gets 3 star rating from international critic

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 19th December, 2020 (MyVue News)- The autobiography written and released in December, 2019, by the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, is continuing to get great reviews from international book critics.

It was exactly one year ago today, (19th December, 2019), when Simmonds, who was the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis and now a National Hero, launched his much anticipated memoirs.

Since its release, the book has sold almost one thousand copies locally, with others being purchased online monthly, at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

And now that the Holiday Season is again approaching, there has been renewed interest in St. Kitts & Nevis, from residents still hoping to purchase copies as Christmas gifts, or to secure autographed versions from the author.

The author said that he understands that the demand for the book is still active and has agreed to make himself available for a one day book signing on Tuesday, 22nd December, from 10:30am-4:00pm, at the Old Treasury Building or National Trust, on the Bay Road.

Persons who had already bought books, but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in March, were unable to get them autographed, can now do so on Tuesday, 22nd December. Books will also be on sale during the special signing ceremony.

The latest review of the book, which appeared on OnlineBookClub.org, and written by SamaylaM, described the publication, The Making of a National Hero, as “an enlightening and heart-touching memoir of the author.”

The book was given 3 Stars, out of four, with the reviewer saying that “one of the best things that I liked, was how thoughtfully the author talked about all of the people in his life that inspired him.”

The reviewer admitted that though he was not familiar with Caribbean life, the book succeeded in providing him with a better appreciation for what it was like living and growing up in St. Kitts & Nevis and the country’s pathway to development over the decades, and the role played by Sir Kennedy.

They also commended Simmonds by saying that “Usually, when someone becomes such a prominent figure of a nation, they tend to disregard the people who helped them in their journey. But Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds did not do so.”

“The book provided me with lots of knowledge and interesting facts about St. Kitts & Nevis. The humbly written life story of Sir Kennedy…and his beliefs were great to read. I would recommend this book to people who are interested in stories of the historical and political genre.” said the international reviewer.

“As a result, I rate The Making of a National Hero, by Sir Kennedy Simmonds, with 3 out of 4 stars,” concluded the reviewer.

Photo: Sir Kennedy’s book

Main photo: Simmonds presenting his memeoirs to SKN Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton