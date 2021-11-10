Simmonds lauds contribution of Stuart Knight

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 10th November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Tributes continue to pour in, honouring the life and work of the late Stuart Knight, who has been described as a pioneer in local politics, especially youth participation.

The latest has come from former Prime Minister, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, who hailed Knight as one who contributed significantly to help propel the People’s Action Movement, (PAM), into government, in 1980.

Knight was the founding president of the Youth Arm of the PAM, a group he helped form in 1966.

“Stuart loved his Country and his Party and his devotion and dedication to his Party’s growth and development, contributed significantly to propel his Party to gain the Government in 1980, then lead Our Nation into Independence in 1983, and guide St. Kitts and Nevis to achieve the highest level of per capita income growth in the Caribbean and Latin America, in its first ten years in Government,” said Simmonds in his tribute this week.

Stuart Knight making a presentation in May 2021 to present-day Young PAMites

The former prime minister said that Knight entered the political fray at a time when the young people of St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla were prohibited from voting before age 21.

As president of Young PAMites, Simmonds said that Stuart led and motivated the youth of PAM in St. Kitts with passion and determination through the challenging early days of the Party’s existence.

“The leadership of Stuart Knight is indelibly documented in the 25th Anniversary Magazine of the Peoples Action Movement, and he will forever be remembered as the first President of the Pamites, the youth arm of the Peoples Action Movement,” said Sir Kennedy.

Simmonds also recalled that “As recently as May this year, Stuart was still sharing his knowledge and insights as he joined a panel with the Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards and myself to discuss the early beginnings of PAM, and more particularly the Pamites, with a group of today’s young Pamites.”

Simmonds said that he is saddened by Knight’s death and went on to offer deepest condolences to the family and close friends, “On behalf of my wife, my entire family and myself.”

Featured Photo: Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, First Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis and National Hero