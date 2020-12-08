Singer Ann Marie Arrested in Connection to Man Shot in Head

By TMZ,

R&B Singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection to a hotel shooting that sent a man to the hospital after getting shot in the head.

The story is wild … cops in Atlanta say they got a call to the InterContinental in Buckhead on December 1 and came upon a grisly scene in a hotel room. According to the report — obtained by TMZ — Ann Marie was hysterical while a male friend of hers laid on the floor with a bullet wound in the center of his forehead and exit wound out his left temple area.

The report says the male friend, 24-year-old Jonathan Wright, had lost a lot of blood but was somewhat conscious and able to answer some questions. Cops say while Ann Marie was hysterical, she did not produce any tears … and was naked under a white bathrobe.

Ann Marie told officers at the scene that the gun had fallen off a table and went off, striking Wright in the head.

Cops say they found 2 shell casings inside the hotel room and 2 projectiles. The report states there was also a bullet hole in the door jam and another in a cabinet.

Wright was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ann Marie was arrested Wednesday and booked for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Main Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office