SIX BILLS FOR FIRST READING AND FIVE FOR SECOND READING IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, MARCH 4

The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 4th March 2021, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management and Information, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Gaming (Control) Bill, 2021; Non-Government Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Miscellaneous (Financial Services) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Virtual Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on November 17, 2020.



The Honourable Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, Mrs. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Also, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett will move the second reading of COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Further, the Honourable Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Mark Brantley, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Moreover, the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Vincent Byron Jr, will move the second reading of Magistrate’s Code of Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (First Reading, February 18, 2021); Criminal Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (First Reading, February 18, 2021); Jury (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (First Reading, February 18, 2021).



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Bills.

Photo: Speaker of the National Assembly, Michael Perkins

(SKNIS)