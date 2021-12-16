SKELEC disconnection drive continues

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 16th, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is issuing a final notice to all customers in arrears to bring their account up to date. The disconnection drive will be carried out in the following areas from Thursday 16th December 2021:

Basseterre to Lime Kiln and Frigate Bay – Thursday 16 th December to Tuesday 28 th December 2021.

December to Tuesday 28 December 2021. St.Peter’s: Thursday 16 th December to Tuesday 21 st December.

December to Tuesday 21 December. Conaree to Dieppe Bay – Monday 20 th December to Thursday 23 rd December

December to Thursday 23 December Camps to St.Paul’s -Tuesday 21 st December to Tuesday 28 th December

December to Tuesday 28 December Commercial Disconnections are ongoing

Customers in arrears should visit our main office immediately to clear all outstanding arrears. SKELEC is aware that some customers are experiencing financial hardship, these customers should apply for our deferred payment arrangement plan at our Customer Service Department. We look forward to the kind cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time.

Payments can be made using the company’s online bill payment portal by logging on to ebiz.skelec.kn or through the automated customer support portal by calling 465-2000. Customers can also use their bank portals or visit our main branch to make a payment.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn. Customers are reminded to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report emergencies and outages.