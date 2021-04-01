SKN CIC Applauds THE ECCB on the Launch of “DCash”.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 01 (SKN CIC) – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank launched its digital currency – DCash on March 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. through a Regional media event to mark the public roll-out in 4 member states in the ECCU including St. Kitts & Nevis.

The event was streamed live on the ECCB and DCash EC’s online platforms. As part of the live online event, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine and Charmaine Powell, Chief Risk Officer along with President of Bitt Inc., Brian Popelka, delivered remarks.

DCash is a securely minted digital version of the Eastern Caribbean dollar issued by the ECCB. It offers a safer, faster, cheaper way to pay for goods and services and send EC funds to other DCash users via a smart device. Starting March 31st ,consumers and merchants can sign up to use DCash through participating financial institutions or by downloading the DCash app from the Google Play or Apple Store.

In his remarks, Governor Timothy Antoine informed that the ECCB has been working in partnership with Bitt Inc. for over two years to develop this digital version of the EC currency in an effort to increase financial inclusion, competitiveness and resilience for the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce wishes to extend hearty congratulations to the Governor and the project team of the ECCB for this significant achievement which will not only benefit the people of this region, but will be documented and remembered as a historic achievement for the ECCU region for years to come.

The Chamber applauds the continued innovative approaches by the ECCB towards improving the business environment in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) in leading and facilitating the economic recovery of the region while empowering the people of the ECCU.

Photo – Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Official Website