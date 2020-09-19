SKN receives Independence greetings from India’s PM

By SKNIS,

Prime Minister of India, the Honourable Narendra Modi, has joined the long list of regional and international countries extending best wishes to St. Kitts and Nevis as it celebrates its 37th Anniversary of Independence on Saturday, September 19, 2020.



A letter from Prime Minister Modi addressed to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, was dispatched to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It offered sincere greetings to the twin-island federation.



“India deeply values its bilateral relationship with Saint Kitts and Nevis which is characterized by a convergence of views on global issues of common interest,” the letter said. “I am confident that our bonds of friendship and friendship, at both the bilateral and multilateral levels, will continue to grow and strengthen in the years to come.”



The letter also expressed “sincere wishes for the … peace, prosperity and continued progress” of the country and its people.

Main photo: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi