SKN represented at CWWWA conference in Bahamas

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information and Communications Technology, and Post, Hon. Konris Maynard, and Mr. Cromwell Williams, the Water Manager and Engineer of the St. Kitts Water Services Department are currently representing St. Kitts and Nevis in the Bahamas for the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) 31st Annual Conference and Exhibition. The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is represented by Ms. Santonnya Mills, Manager at the Nevis Water Department and Mr. Clyde Maynard, Technical Officer at the Nevis Water Department.



The Hon. Konris Maynard indicated that the attendance for this meeting is a stepping stone “as we deal with the challenges facing us with our water supply and as I prepare to give an update on the way forward to restore the 24-hour supply of Water”.



The honourable minister added, “I will also be participating in the Ministerial High-Level Forum (HLF) which is the only meeting of Caribbean Water Ministers. At this HLF, Ministers have an opportunity to share experiences and ideas for addressing water issues affecting the region and individual countries in pursuit of the UN’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). My participation in this conference is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).”



At this conference, the St. Kitts and Nevis representatives will be afforded the opportunity to interact with and engage leading industry experts and professionals such as engineers, contractors, policymakers, and regional and international financial institutions, and share experience and ideals in addressing water issues affecting their individual countries and the region on a whole.



The High-Level Forum (HLF) is an unmatched regional event, being the only meeting of Caribbean Water Ministers to date.



The HLF is a joint initiative of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) and its partner, the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) which began in 2005 as a session within the CWWA’s Annual Conference and Exhibition.

