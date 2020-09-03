SKNFA Congress Unanimously Confirms Nevis Football Association’s Membership

By SKNFA,

A historic Congress of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA)

unanimously confirmed the Nevis Football Association’s membership. The Annual SKNFA Congress was convened via ZOOM on Sunday August 30 2020. The Nevis Football Association was granted provisional membership to the SKNFA by the Executive Committee on August 8, 2020. The Nevis Football Association submitted its application for membership to the SKNFA following a bilateral meeting earlier in 2020 between the two bodies to discuss the development of football in Nevis.

President Anthony Johnson, who is in the final year of his four year tenure and what is expected to be his final year in the position of President of the SKNFA, hailed the confirmation of the Nevis FA. He believes this is a step in the right direction for football development in the Federation and one that makes the SKNFA truly representative of its name.

Raymond Brantley, President of the Nevis FA expressed his appreciation to the members for their overwhelming confirmation and said that he looks forward to working with the SKNFA to contribute to the continued development of football in Nevis.

The membership provides the necessary structure for growth and football development in Nevis through various programmes, which include but not limited to: coach education, grassroots programme, referee development, youth football and financial and other support for the Nevis FA.

Main photo: : Members of the Nevis Football Association Executive