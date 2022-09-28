President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Atiba Harris is currently in San Jose, Costa Rica attending the 4th FIFA Compliance Summit.

The summit is designed to help continuously improve compliance throughout football.

The aim this year is to take participants “Beyond Best Practice” and strengthen compliance programmes around the world. It is expected that key compliance themes will be explored, inspiring a compliance culture of collaboration and trust.

This is the first time in two years that the summit is being held in person. The most recent ones were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.