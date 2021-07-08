SKNOC announces team to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) formally announced the names of the

athletes and officials selected to represent it from July 23 to August 8, 2021, at the Tokyo

Olympic Games, which were postponed last summer 2020 on account of the Coronavirus

pandemic.

Two athletes will represent the SKNOC at these “historic, unique and very different Games”.

The two athletes are:

• Jason Rogers (100m Male)

• Amya Clarke (100m Female)

Mr Justin Kavanaugh will also travel with the team in the capacity of Coach.

Mr Lester Hanley, Executive Member of the SKNOC, will travel in the capacity of Chef de

Mission – literally the Head of the Delegation. The SKNOC Leader pointed out that given the

small size of the team, the ongoing public health situation, and the new safety and security

protocols under which the Games will be conducted, Mr Hanley will “double as the team’s

Covid Liaison Officer (CLO), which is a new position introduced for the extraordinary

circumstances that define the Tokyo Games.

Chef de Mission Hanley travels ahead of the contingent to prepare for the arrival of the other

members of Olympic Team SKN. He leaves on Sunday, July 11, to arrive in Tokyo on July 13,

2021.

The two athletes and the coach, who are all currently in the USA involved in continued training

and competition engagements, are expected to travel to Tokyo on July 19, 2021.

Glenville Jeffers will travel to Tokyo on July 21, 2021, in his official capacity as Secretary-General

as a guest of the IOC at the Games.

The entire Olympic Family and the SKN population extend best wishes to our Olympic Team and

trust that they would perform with pride and passion and enjoy a tremendous experience.

Featured Image – L-R: Amaya Clarke, Jason Rogers