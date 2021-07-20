SKNOC decision upheld

Basseterre, St. Kitts 20 July 2021 – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division has upheld the decision of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) not to enter swimmer, Jennifer Harding-Marlin for competition at the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

Ms. Harding-Marlin, a swimmer holding dual citizenship in Canada and St. Kitts and Nevis filed an Application with the CAS Ad Hoc Division against the SKNOC, also naming the International Swimming Federation (FINA) as a second Respondent. In her application the swimmer alleged that the SKNOC had discriminated against her on the basis of race, and on the type of sport and had been arbitrary, unequal, unfair and unreasonable in the selection of its Olympic Team.

President of the SKNOC, Alphonso Bridgewater stated that “These allegations do not describe the nature and/or the character of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee. They are inconsistent with the very Olympic Charter by which we are guided.” Mr. Bridgewater went on to explain that the St. Kitts and Nevis Swimming Federation is not a member of the SKNOC and therefore “No swimming entries were considered,” he said.

The Court Arbitration was convened at 8:00 pm on Sunday evening 18 July 2021. In its decision handed down this morning, the Court stated that, “…based on the foregoing evidence and legal analysis, the Panel concludes that none of the Applicant’s claims have merit.” Accordingly, Ms. Harding-Marlin’s application was dismissed along with all other claims for relief. The decision of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee was confirmed.