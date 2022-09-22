SKNYPA Hosts Second Annual Youth Forum

“A New Era: Breaking the Barrier; Re-imagining Youth Leaders” was the theme chosen by the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) for its second annual Youth Forum which was held on September 21, 2022, at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre.

The Youth Forum, which was chaired by Mr. Hasani McDonald, Public Relations Officer of the SKNYPA, saw the format of a panel discussion geared towards building youth leaders. The presentations encapsulated a number of leadership qualities/attributes including Authenticity and Self Awareness, Financial Literacy and Discipline, Innovation, Integrity and Perseverance.

Ms. Nekirah Nicholls, who presented on the attribute of Financial Literacy and Discipline, said in her remarks that “budget is the key to winning.” She encouraged persons to automate their savings and to develop a healthy money mindset. The Ms. National Carnival Queen and Ms. Jaycees Antigua further implored the youth leaders to think about their future and highly recommended budgeting for emergencies.

The Hon. Garth Wilkin in his presentation about attributes of integrity, admonished the young people in attendance to “do what is best for the greater or common good,” and to maintain their character even when no one is watching. He encouraged the youth leaders to never forget who or what they are for the world will surely not. The Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs referenced a number of scriptures to underscore the point that as youth leaders, persons should be honest with their colleagues and act morally in everything they do.

Presenting on the attribute of Innovation was Mr. Raphael ‘Phonse’ Rodney, who used the opportunity to underpin the point that being innovative requires leaders to be action oriented, opportunity focused and mentally resilient. He averred that being innovative means that it is hard to settle and so “if you’re thinking it, you have to find a way to get it done.”

Mrs. Natasha Grey-Brookes, Principal at Grey’s Legal Chambers, presented on the topic of Perseverance. Mrs. Grey-Brookes told the youth leaders that although there may be challenges along their journey, they should not let it prevent them from reaching their goals. She told those in attendance, “do not be afraid to take risks but you have to be prepared to fail.” The inspirational story presented by Grey-Brookes reminded persons to be determined in whatever they do.

The Youth Forum which was geared towards transforming the minds of the aspiring young leaders also saw a presentation being made by Ms. Nadia Rawlins, who spoke on the attributes of Authenticity and Self Awareness. Ms. Rawlins, who has a background in Psychology, in her remarks, said “authenticity involves leaders taking responsibility for their actions.” Rawlins emphasized self-awareness is created when leaders become curious about who they are, when they seek feedback from others, when they reflect on their own feelings and behaviors and when they carry out self-analysis.

The presentations were followed by a question and comments segment where persons actively engaged the speakers on their various attributes. Mr. Malakhi Ferguson, Co-Chair of the Youth Forum and Vice President of the SKNYPA, then delivered the closing remarks and vote of thanks.

The Annual Youth Forum comes on the heels of the 21st Anniversary of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association. The forum saw in attendance Hon. Isalean Phillip, Senator and Junior Minister of Youth et al, Mr. Pierre Liburd, Director for Department of Youth, Ms. Candisie Franklin, Managing Director of Events Extraordinaire and a host of other young people representing a number of schools and youth groups from across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

For the full youth forum, visit the Facebook page of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association at https://fb.me/e/2jn3t1Qs8.