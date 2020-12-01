SKNYPA Recognizes Frontline Workers at Appreciation Cocktail

By SKNYPA,

Basseterre, St. Kitts (Dec. 01,2020) — On Sunday, November 30, 2020, the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) showed appreciation to some frontline and essential workers for their continued efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The appreciation cocktail event forms part of SKNYPA 19th Anniversary Celebrations. Being recognized at the Appreciation Cocktail Event were the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, the National Emergency Management Agency, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the Ministry of Health, the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited, the Water Services Department and ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation.

Ms. Patrice Harris, president of SKNYPA, in her brief remarks at the event said, “We felt it was important, particularly for 2020, and in commemoration of our 19th anniversary, to be able to express our profound gratitude to the frontline workers who would have been the heartbeat of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to let them know that the work they would have contributed and continue to contribute is recognized and appreciated.”

The attendees were given certificates of appreciation and enjoyed an evening of leisure and entertainment.