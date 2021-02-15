SLP Leader Thanks Barbados, Dominica For COVID-19 Vaccine Donation

Press Release:- Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Leader of the Opposition and Political Leader extends appreciation on behalf of the Saint Lucia Labour Party and the people of Saint Lucia to Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. Mia Amor Mottley and Prime Minister of Dominica Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit for sharing 3000 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca with Saint Lucia.

He said “the kind consideration by the Governments of Barbados and Dominica is the best

representation of Caribbean unity during these unprecedented and trying times. The people of Saint Lucia are most grateful to the Prime Ministers in our neighbouring islands for their

effort”.

He added, “I am hopeful that Government will prioritize the vaccination of our frontline works and start with the most vulnerable citizens”.

The Opposition Leader concluded by saying “I want to wish our brothers and sisters in

Barbados and Dominica all the best as they continue to combat the challenges presented by the pandemic”.

We implore the Government of Saint Lucia to do everything it can to get vaccines and the

necessary equipment on the island so we can begin defeating the scourge of COVID-19

immediately.