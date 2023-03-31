Small Business Ministry to be officially launched in St. Kitts and Nevis shortly

Small and medium-sized enterprises continue to contribute significantly to St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy and are the heart of communities. As such, the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) will officially launch the Small Business Ministry aimed at growing entities, creating jobs and further supporting communities.

“Small business will be officially launched soon. We were creating the proper infrastructure because it is a new ministry,” said Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the Honourable Samal Duggins, during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room.

Minister Duggins said that the launch of the new ministry will have a positive impact on every citizen and resident.

“The public again, would now have a one-stop shop where they can come, apply for a business license; be guided through that process; be able to have technical expertise; guide you through the development of your business; training sessions; be able to be prepared for grant and loan management and the whole works all the way through, hopefully to a successful business,” said the Minister.

Minister Duggins said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to support small and medium-sized businesses as they grow, innovate and adapt to the economy of the future.