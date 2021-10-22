Social activities likely to increase

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 22, 2021 (SKNIS): Social activities in St. Kitts and Nevis are likely to be increased in the coming weeks and months given the authorities’ significant improvement in the control and management of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the October 20 edition of the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing, Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry noted the improving situation on the ground and commended residents.

“As our situation improves, we promise you that you will see a gradual easing of the restrictions and we have done so,” he said. “As we become more liberal with social activities, we ask that you do your part to ensure that your event is COVID-19 compliant so that we can further expand the range and size of activities that we permit. We will reward your good behaviour.”

Social activities are currently restricted as part of regulations to curb the spread of the virus. To host social activities, permission must be sought from the Commissioner of Police. The applicants must present a COVID-19 compliance plan that will be considered along with the application form.

Superintendent Henry noted several factors that will improve the chance of a successful application.

“Other factors that we consider when processing these applications are the size of the venue; the number of persons attending the event; the location of the event, that is whether indoor or outdoor and outdoor events are preferable; the format of the event, etc,” he stated.

If approval is granted, a list of requirements is submitted to the organizer. The conditions will be monitored by law enforcement and compliance officers to ensure everything is in order. Any breaches will result in action from the enforcement team and will ultimately affect future permission approval.

Superintendent Henry stressed the importance of all persons whether at a social event, work, church, school, or in public spaces, to follow the non-pharmaceutical measures to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19. These include wearing facemasks, sanitizing hands, maintaining physical distance and avoiding large crowds. He also encouraged all persons who are eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry

Featured Image – FG Trade (Getty Images)