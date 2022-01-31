As the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board celebrates its 44th anniversary, Director Mr. Antonio Maynard is advising that both the institution’s Board and Management continue to explore avenues of reform and transformation to ensure the longevity of the fund.

“In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the Social Security Board at all levels, we continue to provide excellent service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. Maynard. “Social Security belongs to all the people.”

Mr. Maynard made the remarks on Sunday, January 30 at the Bethesda Moravian Church in Cayon, where Federal Minister with responsibility for Social Security the Hon Eugene Hamilton had led members of the Board, Management and Staff for corporate worship in celebration of the institution’s 44th anniversary.

“The Board and Management continue to explore avenues of reform and transformation to ensure the longevity of this fund, and to further provide a range of services for all of our insured persons,” advised Director Maynard, as he gave brief remarks in church.

Joining them for the corporate worship service were Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the United States of America Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, and Special Advisor to the Ministries under Hon Eugene Hamilton’s docket, Mr. Valentine Lindsay.

A member of the Social Security Board of Directors Mr. Lennox Liburd read scriptures from the Old Testament, Jeremiah 1:4-10, while the sermon was delivered by Rev Erwin Warner. Other Members of the Social Security Board present were Mr. Frank Farrell, Mrs. Candice Caines-Dickenson.

“We continue to stay true to our Mission, and core values – that is to provide the best possible benefits to all eligible persons guaranteed by sound financial management and efficient administration,” observed Mr. Maynard.

In thanking the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, he noted that at Social Security they are embracing confidentiality, honesty and integrity, team productivity, and commitment/dedication to Social Security’s Customers, noting that it will bring about efficiency, motivation, and accountability.

“The Government continues to be the main custodian and partner of Social Security,” revealed the Social Security Director. “The Government contributes over 50% of our contribution annually – very important partner.”

On behalf of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security, Mr. Maynard presented a token of appreciation to the church, which was received by Church Treasurer, Ms. Sharmyn Powell. He told her: “We hope it will go a long way in supporting the church activities.”

(By Peter N’gunjuri)

Photos: Rev Erwin Warner, and bottom picture, Board Member Mr. Lennox Liburd reading from the scriptures. Church Treasurer Ms. Sharmyn Powell (right) receives a token of appreciation from Mr. Antonio Maynard. Photos courtesy, Peter N’gunjiri