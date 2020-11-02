Softball Association gets new equipment from MoneyGram

By Staff Writter, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 2ND November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– The sport of softball got a much needed boost on Sunday, 1st November, 2020, when one of the leading money transfer companies, donated a package of equipment to the Hispanic Softball Association of St.Kitts & Nevis.

The equipment, which included bats, balls, umpire guards, mats and other supplies, were presented by Damion Hobson, Managing Director of Hobson’s Enterprises, which represents MoneyGram in the country.

Hobson, in the presence of the Minister of Sport, Jonel Powell, handed over the supplies to the association, represented by Cristian Ortega, who is the Director of the association and Lliana Gonzales Paez, a member of the organization.

Hobson explained that it was since back in March this year when attempts were made to complete the presentation, but this was delayed by COVID-19, when all sporting events were suspended.

He said that the value of the donation is approximately EC$4,000.00 and is just the first part of the support that is to be provided to the association, to help build and popularize the sport of softball in the federation.

He wished the four teams participating, in what is the 2020 Christmas Softball League, the very best of luck, saying that he hoped the donation would help to lift the standards of play and officiating, while also boosting the morale of players.

The tournament is expected to run until mid December, 2020, when a special presentation ceremony will be held to reward the winning teams and outstanding players.

The equipment was donated at the Newtown Paddock, where the competition is also being staged.

Scenes from the handing over ceremony

Main Photo: (L-R) Damion Hobson, softball players and Jonel Powell