Some environmentally-conscious business in the federation have already started using alternatives to single-use plastics

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 23, 2021 (SKNIS): Biosafety Officer within the Ministry of Environment, Vicia Woods, appearing on ‘Working for You’ on April 21, said that some environmentally-conscious businesses in the Federation have already begun the practice of using alternatives to single-use plastics even though a ban on single-use plastics has not yet been legislated and implemented.



“There are many businesses in St. Kitts and Nevis that have already started using the paper straws. Along with the paper straws, you can have your stainless steel straws that persons carry around with them in their bags and all you can do is just wash out your straws after every use and then you carry it again so in this way you can avoid taking a straw when you go out,” said Ms. Woods.



“For a while now, we have been seeing the reusable shopping bags. In particular, Rams and Valumart, for a number of years have brought these bags on board for persons to use so that is also an alternative,” she added.



“We are now seeing alternatives to plastic cups and more persons are now using the paper cups and also the biodegradable plastic utensils where some of them will be able to decompose within 30 days,” said the Biosafety Officer.



However, Ms. Woods pointed out that many alternatives to single-use plastics are significantly more expensive than plastics.



She continued to say that though these are some of the alternatives that are on the market, they are significantly more expensive than plastics.



“This is something that we have to have a discussion with the Ministry of Finance about because we want to make the duty a little less so that persons would even consider bringing them in as alternatives,” Ms. Woods said.