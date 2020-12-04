Some setbacks but benefits already seen at Old Road Bay Rehabilitation

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 3rd December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- Though not fully completed, the government in St. Kitts appears to be satisfied with the progress so far, of the work being done for the Old Road Bay Rehabilitation Project.

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn Richards, recently outlined that the contractor has been experiencing some challenges that cannot be easily resolved.

Speaking at this Tuesday’s, (1st December), Prime Minister’s Press Conference, Richards explained that the contractor assigned to the project, has had difficulties sourcing the required sizes of rocks for one section of the work. These, he said are the 10-ton rocks which are obtained from the government Quarry at Canada Estate.

He said, “You would recognize that on the seaside rocks are being used to prevent the seawater from eroding the coastline for the new road. The design is such that there are rocks required of several different sizes.”

But Richard pointed out that “When they were mining for the 20-ton rocks they were able to find those easily, however, the process requires blasting at the Quarry to get the rocks of the needed sizes. There is no exact science to doing so so that when you blast, you get rocks of different sizes, different tonnage.”

He added that the period March-April, 2020, proved difficult and slowed the work because of the Coronavirus and the closure of borders. This also created another problem that made the overseas based consultants for the project to be unable to have an onsite presence, thereby making it impossible to provide the required technical expertise.

When completed, there will be a new 1.2 kilometre stretch of road, across, what was perhaps the most dangerous crossing site for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Richards added that the design has a number of safety features to mitigate against falling rocks from the hillside and damage from the sea, which have both been known to occur especially during inclement weather.

Over the years, a number of residents have lost their lives when fallen rocks struck their vehicles, causing them to be knocked over the cliff, into the sea.

For many generations, there had been calls from citizens for government to take some action to save lives and provide a much safer travelling experience.

The road that is being replaced has also proven a challenge during heavy rains and hurricanes that often result in severe damage and forcing, at times, drivers to take an approximate 16 mile detour, on the other side of the island.

A Government release said the new road will be extended on the reclaimed land and be approximately 24 feet apart from the existing road.

It will also be elevated some 15 feet above the current road and have guard rails on both sides.

The seaside protection will include strong rock armoring, featuring large 10 and 20-ton boulders. The rock design is similar to the protection at Port Zante – the main port for cruise ships in St. Kitts, said a government release.

Richards said despite its incompletion the road has had to be temporarily opened to facilitate traffic during times of accidents, accumulation of rain water or rockfalls on the existing road.

“Hence, as I said, we are seeing the benefit of the road and so the money which the government has invested in that road, those are monies which have been well-spent,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Old Road Bay before the rehabilitation project

Main Photo: Section of the new road being constructed