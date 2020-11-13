Some setbacks but road works continue

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 13th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)-Recent heavy rainfall in St. Kitts created a few setbacks but have not halted the fast forward for the completion of work on the island’s main road.

At present, the work crew is focusing on the stretch of road, in the city of Basseterre, from College Street and Cayon Street, around to Wellington Road.

Chief Engineer and Project Manager, George Gilbert, explained that in addition to the resurfacing of the road, other public utilities have been using the opportunity to upgrade their underground lines.

These have included water services, telephone, electricity and cable.

They have been, said Gilbert, upgrading their fibre optic lines, excavating and laying new ducts for their new cables.

The Water Department he indicated is also upgrading their connections and making repairs.

Though a few areas have lost services, for some of these utilities, this has been minimal and short lived.

Work is also ongoing with the placement of new sidewalks in some areas of the city.

Gilbert assures however, that despite the involvement of so many players and the rainfall, there remains optimism that the project will soon meet its completion before Christmas.

Photos showing the work being done at Wellington Road, Photo Courtesy: MyVue News.com

Main Photo: Construction workers assisting a forklift, Photo Courtesy: MyVue News.com