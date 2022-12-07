Sorrel is the featured product at 2022 Agri Christmas night market

Locally grown sorrel is the featured product at this year’s Agri-Christmas Night. This was revealed by Head of the Media and Communication Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Chaira Flanders during a visit to the Public Market on Friday 5th December 2022.



Flanders who is also Chair of the Night Market Promotions sub-committee explained that although the event is Christmas-themed, sorrel products will be the highlight of the event.



She said, “It is being held on Thursday 22nd December 2022 and the Christmas theme means lots of sorrel in galore. Although sorrel is something that we can get throughout the year, more of it is available during the Christmas season. Vendors will have sorrel cake, sorrel sugar cake, sorrel tea, sorrel juice and a crowd favourite sorrel wine.”



Sorrel is known for its many health benefits and nutritional values. It is rich in antioxidants and nutrients like fibre, magnesium and vitamin C.



All sorrel vendors and food producers are asked to register early to secure a spot at the AgriChristmas Night Market. Registration forms are available at the Basseterre Public Market, the Ministry of Agriculture, 3rd floor Government Headquarters and the Department of Agriculture, La Guerite.



The registration deadline is Friday, December 16.