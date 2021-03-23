Special tax on sugary drinks suggested to help reduce NCDs

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 23rd March, 2021, (MyVue News.com) – Kittitians and Nevisians are being cautioned about the high levels of sugar that are being consumed on a daily basis and the harmful effects that could result from such practices.

One recommendation that has emerged from some health officials, to reduce the intake of sweetened beverages, is a new tax. But for now, a strong effort is being made to sensitize the national public.

To this end, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with an entity known as Lake Health and Wellbeing, has launched a public awareness campaign that they are calling “You’re Sweet Enough”.

Advocacy and Research Officer for Lake Health and Welbeing, Isalean Phillip, revealed that in St. Kitts and Nevis, Non-communicable Diseases are the leading cause of death.

She noted that Lake Health and Wellbeing is therefore committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all communities.



The overall aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the harmful effects of consuming Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) and to encourage the public to drink more water.





They say that regular consumption of sugary drinks is found to be linked to weight gain and obesity, which are very common risk factors for developing Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and various forms of cancer.



Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Coordinator, Dr. Marissa Carty, has indicated that the Ministry of Health recognizes that urgent action is needed in protecting the health of the nation and effectively combating the negative effects of excess sugar consumption.



She said, the Ministry of Health is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Lake Health and Wellbeing in this public awareness campaign.

“This campaign will afford the opportunity to share evidence-based information about SSBs to specific audiences regarding the harmful health effects of SSB consumption and to suggest healthy beverage choices such as water (instead of) the deceptive and manipulative marketing of SSBs to vulnerable communities and demographics such as children, youth and young adults.



Dr. Carty stated that there is also a need for the implementation of adequate food labelling for sugar sweetened beverages.

She added that the accessibility of SSBs can be reduced by implementing measures such as a Sweetened Beverage Tax in an effort to build support from the public and private sector stakeholders.



“Therefore, the ultimate goal of this campaign includes increased knowledge about health problems associated with intake of added sugars in Sugar-Sweetened Beverages and a behavioural change to reduce the consumption of SSBs,” said Carty.

The campaign was launched on March 22, 2021, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room.





Phillip stated that the campaign will be ongoing for nine months and will utilize various platforms to spread awareness and educate the public about the health effects of consuming sugary drinks.



