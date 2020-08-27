Sports Minister commits to grass roots cricket program

Basseterre, 27th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – A new push is soon to be made, for the strengthening of a grassroots program for the sport of cricket in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The initiative is expected to be a joint undertaking between the Ministry of Sport and the St. Kitts Cricket Association.

The framework for the program was one of the matters discussed in a recent meeting with the president of Cricket West Indies, Richard Skerritt and president of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, Dennis Phillip.

During the meeting, the cricket officials and Minister of Sport, Jonel Powell, explored areas of collaboration for the development of cricket, with a deliberate focus on the younger players.

They also focused on cricket development in schools and the willingness of the Cricket West Indies to provide technical assistance, including facilitating the training of coaches.

Minister Powell shared his vision for the reorganization and reactivation of the Len Harris Cricket Academy which is located at Warner Park. This will include the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the academy.

The local cricket association has also been promised a seat on the new board, to help develop strategies and programs for instruction and development.

The Minister of Sport also revealed that the Department Sport will partner with the cricket association and the Ministry of Education, to roll out a comprehensive criket program at the school level.

This, said Powell, is needed to help develop well rounded cricketers and individuals.

The meeting was hosted at the office of Minister Powell, in The Cable building on Cayon Street.

Main photo: Minister of Sport, Jonel Powell, at desk, along with CWI President, Richard Skerritt, far left, and SKCA President, Dennis Phillip, in foreground