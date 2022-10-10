St. Kitts and Nevis joins international community in observing World Post Day 2022 

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Postal Service joined the global community in celebrating “World Post Day” on October 09, 2022, and has organized a month of activities to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union.

Some local activities to commemorate World Post Day 2022, includes a customer appreciation day on Monday, October 10, a presentation by Ms. Marlah Hobson of the Medical Air Services Association on October 12 and a Health Screening on October 14.

During his Address on October 09, the Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Posts in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, explained the motivation behind World Post Day. He said “It is to bring awareness of the post in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to social and economic development.

Minister Maynard reflected on this year’s World Post Day theme, “Post for the Planet,” noting that it is significant.

“It has been evident for years that climate change is real. We only have to view the international news to see the effects of climate change on countries around the world, whether it is historic flooding, severe droughts, more frequent and intense storms and hurricanes and frequent wildfires,” said the Honourable Minister.

He also recognized St. Kitts and Nevis’ Postal Service saying that “as a global player in the delivery of goods and services, it has an important role to play in reducing our carbon footprint and making our planet greener.”

Minister Maynard said that the Post Office will engage relevant stakeholders to better serve the public.

“The Post Office will further engage the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Sustainable Development to continue other energy-saving initiatives in keeping with our Country’s goal to go green,” he said. “The Post Office will also partner with the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology in the digital transformation of its services to minimize paper use and increase the efficiency of the services the post office delivers.”

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres in celebrating the day on (October 09) said “On World Post Day, we celebrate the critical contributions of postal workers in connecting people around the world with essential services that improve their daily lives and boost the development of their communities.”

