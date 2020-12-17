St. Kitts and Nevis moving forward with medical cannabis industry in 2021

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis will move forward with the establishment of a Medicinal Cannabis Industry in the new year.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, spoke about the government’s plans to create this new industry in 2021 while presenting The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020 in the National Assembly on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

“One important step planned for 2021 is the appointment of suitably qualified persons to serve on the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA),” he stated. “The primary function of this new body would be to regulate, monitor, and control the cultivation, supply, possession, production, and use of medicinal cannabis as an alternative treatment for persons who are suffering from a qualifying medical condition and for a comprehensive licensing scheme.”

The issuing of licenses and the cost of the various types will be determined by the Board of Directors of the MCA in conjunction with key stakeholders. Additionally, the land allocation will be suitably identified to be used by Medicinal Marijuana Crop Farmers.

“We are convinced that our people, particularly our small entrepreneurs and farmers could benefit from the development of the local industry here in the Federation,” Dr. Harris added. “… My government will ensure that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis benefit from this industry.”

The legislative pathway to establish a Medicinal Cannabis Industry was facilitated by the Cannabis Act No. 8 of 2020. The Bill was passed in the Federal Parliament in February 2020. A suite of legislation related to Cannabis regulations was also passed during the parliamentary sitting in February.