St. Kitts and Nevis nears significant vaccination milestone in COVID-19 fight

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis is on track to register another significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 via its successful Roll Up 2 Roll Out vaccination campaign.

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, was a guest on the June 29 edition of Leadership Matters where it was reported that 69.1 percent of the target population have received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, while 53.8 percent are fully vaccinated. The goal for health authorities is to have at least 33,037 persons fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

“We are now within reach of a major milestone of having 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated, which will put us among the highest vaccinated nations in the world,” Dr. Wilkinson stated. “This speaks to the success of our education and vaccination programme. It also confirms what we have repeatedly said, that given the facts in a crisis, our people will always do the right thing.”

Vaccination Report #108 provided a breakdown of the figures. As of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 31,174 doses were administered in St. Kitts and 9,441 in Nevis. The combined jab total is 40,615.

“Of significance also is that of the 41,600 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines we received, we have used 40,615 and we are on track to use every single dose tomorrow before the expiration date, to protect our people, Dr. Wilkinson added. “If your second shot is due tomorrow, make sure you go out and get it. Not a single drop of this precious commodity should be wasted.”

The Medical Chief of Staff applauded the large number of locals who embraced the scientific evidence that indicates that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in reducing the infection and transmission of the deadly virus as well as preventing severe disease and death if persons do become infected.

Featured Image – Dr. Cameron Wilkinson