St. Kitts and Nevis proud to help other territories by providing support for RSS Missions

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, looked on with pride as a contingent of officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and soldiers from St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) prepared for departure to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



Thousands of people were forced to evacuate a section of the main island of St. Vincent after the La Soufrière Volcano erupted in April. The 10-member team left the Federation on May 29, 2021, as part of a regional peacekeeping mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines following a request from its government for assistance from the Regional Security System (RSS).



“I want to wish you all the very best as we undertake this crucial exercise of sharing solidarity and concern to the good people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a moment of great distress and turmoil occasioned by the volcanic eruptions,” the Prime Minister told the troops. “Your mission is part of our joint collaboration to the Regional Security System where we are committed, and where the peace and order of any member state are threatened, we should be able to count upon the support of officers – military and police – to help that country maintain law and order.”



Two missions have been mobilized in the past two years alone to assist other territories following requests to the RSS. In 2019, a team of police officers was sent to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to assist with security and recovery efforts after the territory was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. Then, last year, a contingent comprising both officers and soldiers was deployed to Dominica to help maintain law and order following a period of unrest leading up to the General Elections.



“St. Kitts and Nevis is proud that each time a member state of the RSS has had issues [or] threats to its national security, St. Kitts and Nevis has always, always been able to render support. Even at times when we, ourselves, require our services, we yield to the great need which our brothers and sisters elsewhere have. So all the very best. Let this be a good show of regional solidarity to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”



Prime Minister Dr. Harris added that the recovery efforts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were well underway and that he hoped the team would be able to contribute to restoration activities in a meaningful way. He went on to caution them against letting their guards down where their health was concerned, noting that as persons operating on the frontline, it was critically important for them to protect themselves. Each member of the contingent has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.



Also present at the airport to see the troops off were Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations (RSCNPF), Adolph Adams, Public Affairs Officer (SKNDF), Major Kayode Sutton, and Commanding Officer, ‘A’ Company (SKNDF), Captain Jervin Lapsley.