St. Kitts and Nevis records a sustained dip in COVID-19 cases

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 01, 2021 (SKNIS): The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is trending downward in St. Kitts and Nevis. Statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal that the last major spike in cases in the past seven days was 29 positives reported on Thursday, June 25, 2021. Since then, there has been a combined total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Friday, June 26, and Wednesday, June 30.

“We are beginning to see a sustained dip in the daily positive cases,” said Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, on Tuesday’s edition of Leadership Matters.

Additionally, he revealed that of the 443 positive cases on June 29, 177 have fully recovered, and the majority are doing very well. To keep up the momentum, Dr. Wilkinson said everyone must actively join the effort to keep the country safe from the deadly disease.

“The action of one individual affects us all. Your choice not to get vaccinated, not to wear a mask in public, not to hand sanitize, or physical distance can have far-reaching consequences for us all,” he expressed. “Our collective discipline and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour are critical to our success in this fight.”

The Federation also currently has seven COVID cases in the hospital and recorded three deaths overall.

“The virus we are fighting has inflicted a serious death toll and economic destruction across the globe, and we are not immune here,” Dr. Wilkinson added. “We now know its weaknesses and must act with a fierce urgency to defeat it. It is helpless when collectively we take matters in our hands by sanitizing them to destroy it.”

Individuals were reminded that the virus moves when they do. As such, everyone is strongly encouraged to obey the curfew regulations and remain at home, moving only for essential purposes.

The curfew regulations mandated a 24-hour lockdown on St. Kitts from 6 p.m. on June 27 to 5 a.m. on July 01. On July 01 and 02, limited operations will be allowed for essential and approved businesses between 5 a.m to 6 p.m. There will be nightly curfews outside of the aforementioned period.

The full 24-hour lockdown will be reinstituted from 6 pm on July 02 to July 08. Again limited movement will be permitted on July 08 and 09 between 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with nightly curfews outside of the aforementioned period. The strict 24-hour lockdown returns at 6 p.m. on July 09 and goes up to July 11.

Featured Image – Dr. Cameron Wilkinson