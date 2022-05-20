St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project

The Department of Environment and ICDF Taiwan Technical Mission will be launching a recycling campaign in recognition of World Environment Day celebrations at the Newtown Playfield parking lot on Saturday 4th June in St. Kitts, and in Nevis, on Saturday 11th June at the Delta Petroleum parking from 9 am – 12 pm both days.

The general public is kindly asked to bring all clean plastic bottles and metal cans to our popup sites where the top 10 contributors by weight can win valuable prizes.

We welcome you to join us in improving our environment by going green! Let’s recycle!

Should you need any further information, feel free to contact the Department of Environment at 466- 8535 or ICDF Taiwan Technical Mission at 662-9730.

