St Kitts and Nevis to host ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup matches in 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 02, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis is one of four venues selected to host matches for the 14th edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

This is the first time that the tournament will be hosted in the West Indies. According to www.icc-cricket.com, 16 teams will compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 05, 2022, across the four host countries. The other participating host countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. St. Kitts and Nevis will host practice matches and group matches from January 03 to 23, 2022.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Sports, the Honourable Jonel Powell, shared the news with the nation on Wednesday (December 01, 2021) while making a statement in the Federal Parliament. He noted that the local matches will be spread throughout the country utilizing the cricket grounds in Basseterre, Conaree, Cayon, Molineux and St. Paul’s.

Mr. Speaker, this initiative is a testament to the continued investment that this government makes in our sporting infrastructure so as to develop our youth and our athletes,” Minister Powell stated, adding that the Federation continues to impress at the highest levels on the world stage.

The decentralizing of the cricket matches from the premier Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre provides further opportunities for young aspiring local players to witness cricket at a higher level. It will also generate additional economic activity for the various communities.

“We would have seen the tremendous economic success brought about by the CPL (Caribbean Premier League Twenty20) games which were hosted here in August and September and we anticipate the same type of activity [and] economic impact through contracts awarded to locals,” Honourable Powell indicated.

He added that hotels will also benefit as 270 persons from the ICC will be on the island for approximately one month.