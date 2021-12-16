St. Kitts and Nevis to launch Month of The Arts in 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2021 (SKNIS): Appreciation and awareness of the budding creative sector in St. Kitts and Nevis will be given greater focus in 2022 with the launch of “The Month of the Arts.”

The new initiative is a product of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development. The visibility campaign will feature virtual events, four mural projects across the Federation featuring local groups and students, writing competitions in poetry and prose, as well as art competitions, to name a few.

Minister of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, said that she firmly believes that only when the creative sector is viewed as a sustainable business model and not just as a hobby-based industry, can true growth and economic success be achieved.

“The Ministry will therefore endeavour to do its part in the public awareness campaign and bring stronger focus on the sector,” she said on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, while updating the nation on priorities for her ministries as part of the 2021 Budget Debate. “The thinking behind these projects is creating a visible presence in the market locally, regionally, and internationally by allowing the creatives within the Federation and the diaspora to participate in and partake of the projects that help create market value.”

Additional details about the Month of the Arts and specific activities will be shared in 2022.

Featured Image – Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett