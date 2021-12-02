St. Kitts and Nevis wins Energy Globe National Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 02, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has won the Energy Globe National Award, the world’s award for sustainability, from more than 2,500 projects aimed at protecting our environment that have been submitted by more than 180 countries to the Energy Globe Award, which is the significant environmental award worldwide.

The Energy Globe Jury, which is chaired by Mrs. Maneka Ghandi from India, noted that “both, the quality as well as the diversity of the submitted projects is overwhelming. Our jury of experts is enthusiastic. However, it was a very difficult task to choose the best from the best.”

“That is why we are proud and happy to inform you that your project has been selected as National Winner. Our most cordial congratulations on this national Energy Globe Award,” the Energy Globe Jury said.

Garden of Rebirth won with the submitted project “Reducing Carbon Footprint by Transforming a Centre for Victims of Domestic Violence to a Green Living Space”.

Garden of Rebirth is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) situated in the island of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is a centre that is committed to providing shelter and support to women and children who are survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Established in 2015, the centre offers a wide range of services focused on safety, empowerment, and self-sufficiency. These services include crisis intervention, legal services, counselling services and career development training. It aims to provide a safe and secure haven, to survivors of GBV and their children so that the healing process can begin.

Garden of Rebirth was founded by Mrs. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines.

Energy Globe Award is an environmental award, honouring the best solutions for current energy and climate changes. It was founded in 1999 in Austria as a local initiative. Since then, it has developed in a global award, presented annually in over 170 countries. Each year the Energy Globe Award is presented first locally, on a national level. The best projects are nominated for the Energy Globe World Award, presented in 5 different categories: Earth, Fire, Air, Water and Youth. The ceremony takes place in a different country every year. It honours projects addressing the scarcity of our resources, efficient energy solutions, renewable energies, water and air pollution, as well as environmental education. The jury consists of a number of prominent environmental activists: Prof. Edward S. Ayensu, Don Baker, Maneka Gandhi, Peter Rae and Franz-Josef Radermacher.