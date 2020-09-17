St. Kitts & Nevis Agrees in principle to regional travel bubble in response to COVID-19 challenges but its borders remain closed until further notice

By SKNIS,

Coming out of a CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting on Friday 11th September, 2020, to address challenges to the travel and tourism sectors in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to seek ways to bolster these sectors, St. Kitts and Nevis has agreed in principle to a regional travel bubble, but the country’s BORDERS REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

St. Kitts and Nevis has not agreed to an implementation date for the Travel Bubble of Friday 18th September, 2020, as some other CARICOM Member States would have done.

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be guided by the recommendations of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on how the bubble would function and the eligibility criteria for countries to participate.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has rated St. Kitts and Nevis on a list of 25 countries that has a very low risk country for contracting the COVID-19.

St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to act responsibly by adhering to all the health and safety measures and to follow the best professional advice and practices to ensure that its citizens and residents are protected against the COVID-19.

Main photo: CARICOM Flags.