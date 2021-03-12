St. Kitts & Nevis approaching 20% vaccination mark

By MyVue News.com

Basseterre, 12th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)- St. Kitts & Nevis is fast approaching the 20% mark in the number of persons who have been vaccinated since the rollout campaign was started two weeks ago.

As at 11th March, 2021, the country had attained 17.3% inoculation of its population.

The ultimate aim, according to health officials, is to reach 70% herd immunity.

In total, and as of Thursday, 11th March, 2021, 5,708 persons had stepped forward to be counted in the rising numbers willing to take the vaccine.

From that figure, 1,559 are on Nevis and 4,149 are on St. Kitts.

The health centers in Basseterre, (The Gardens and New Town), have been showing heavy daily numbers, while those in other parts of the country, including Nevis, have also had a steady flow.

One new effort that seems to have picked up steam, is the introduction of evening vaccination clinics, with the first one being introduced by the Parliamentary Representative for Central Basseterre, Jonel Powell, at the McKnight Community Center, on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021.

The occasion was used by Powell to educate residents about the COVID-19 and the need for persons to be vaccinated. Presentations were made by two medical doctors, who outlined the benefits of the vaccination program.

Generally, there appears to be a favourabe response from many residents and citizens, though a few remain hesitant, and prefer to adopt a wait and see attitude, hoping that those who have already been injected, would show no troubling signs or negative reactions.

So far, no major issues have been reported, though some persons have indicated that they experienced very mild headaches and fever that disappeared within 48 hours.

Generally, the COVID-19 experience in St. Kitts & Nevis has been a promising one, with no deaths nor community spread.

However, on March 10th, 2021, the Chief Medical Officer, Hazel Laws reported that a new case was confirmed, bringing the total to 42.

Twenty nine (29) of those are in St. Kitts and the remaining 13 are in Nevis.

However, only one case, (the new one), is active in the country. That person is in isolation and is being monitored, according to the CMO.

To date, St. Kitts & Nevis has already tested 10,439 persons since March, 2020, with 463 now in quarantine and 5,847 released from their 2 week period of containment.

Before Wednesday’s announcement of the 42nd case, the country had experienced a 24 day lull with no new cases being confirmed.

All cases however, have been imported, largely from the United States of America, with visitors arriving and nationals returning home, from the US.

Photos: Scenes from Town Hall Meeting and Special Vaccination Clinic at the McKnight Community Center, on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, hosted by Member of Parliament, Jonel Powell.

All photos courtesy Willett’s Phot Studio, Basseterre.

The volunteer team making sure all persons are sanitized and that there was contact tracing

AJ of Pro Video made sure he and his staff got vaccinated

Section of residents awaiting their turn to get inoculated

Well known leader of the Grand Masters Band and former member of the famed Ellie Matt & GI’s Brass, Wingrove Williams

Popular DJ Tero getting his jab

Member of Parliament & Minister of Education, Youth, Sport & Culture, Jonel Powell, with a resident of Central Basseterre