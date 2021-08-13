St. Kitts & Nevis Bureau of Standards addresses high standards in providing services

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2021 (SKNIS): The work of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) is often associated with goods whether locally manufactured or imported. However, a little known fact is that services also fall under the purview of the Bureau.

Jermine Mike, Head of Standards at the SKNBS, said that there is no separation of standards as it relates to goods or services at the government agency. He further outlined that persons or organizations that provide services must render high standards in the quality of services that are provided.

He referred to his appearance on Wednesday’s (August 11, 2021) edition of the radio and television programme ‘Working for You’, noting that the work of the media is a service under the department’s ambit. Other examples cited included massage services, concierge services, water sports, and more.

The more standards you adopt, because of the voluntary nature, it can have a huge impact when it comes to trade and tourism,” Mr. Mike stated, before turning his attention to a recent tourism venture.

“We recently adopted a tourism standard where the custodian of the beach, which is the government, should have things on there like showers and bathroom facilities.”

He said that tourists have embraced the new standards.

Additionally, the tourism departments in S. Kitts and in Nevis are expanding the service by constructing additional bathroom facilities.

This is one of the many success stories as a result of increasing standards of service.

Featured Image – Jermine Mike, Head of Standards at St. Kitts & Nevis Bureau of Standards