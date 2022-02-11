St. Kitts & Nevis heading to “normalcy” soon, said CMO

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 11th February, 2022 (MyVue News. com)-Though the country is not yet out of the woods, as was stated by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, St. Kitts & Nevis could very well experience a life of some normalcy, later this year.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and so for 2022, there is hope that we will approach some level of normalcy,” said the Chief Medical Officer, at a recent press briefing.

Despite this positive forecast, the CMO, is encouraging citizens to not let down their guard especially since more people have been losing their lives. As of Thursday, 10th February, 2022, St. Kitts & Nevis had recorded 39 COVID-19 related deaths.

“COVID is still a serious threat to the most vulnerable. We have lost 11 of our older adults recently and so, we are definitely not out of the woods and the older adults among us remain vulnerable,” Dr. Laws added.

Laws added, “COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon. However, we are hopeful that the emergency phase of the pandemic will end sometime this year, 2022. In other words, COVID-19 will become a mere endemic disease, and this will occur because of the high level of immunity from vaccination … and from natural infection.”

Laws expressed hopes during the press conference on 9th Wednesday, February 09, 2022, that the impact of the deadly COVID-19 virus will be significantly decreased later this year, moving from a pandemic phase to an endemic. Recent announcements by the government have also indicated that major sporting and entertainment events will soon return to the national calendar of events.



Featured Photo: Dr. Hazel Laws, CMO, St. Kitts & Nevis

